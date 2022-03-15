Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 33,456 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,456 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Otonomy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Otonomy by 302.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

