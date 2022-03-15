Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Update

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,049,600 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 3,158,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLFPF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

