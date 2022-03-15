Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will report sales of $336.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.68 million to $344.72 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.34 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 414,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 180,623 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

