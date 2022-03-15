Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) was down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 328,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 365,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market cap of C$158.48 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

About Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in central Alberta.

