Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

