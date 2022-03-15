State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

