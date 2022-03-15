State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.34 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 356.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,995 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

