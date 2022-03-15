State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.51. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

