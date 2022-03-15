State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,050 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

