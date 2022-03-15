State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,555 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Capri by 320.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 83.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Capri by 131.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 10.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

