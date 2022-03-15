State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 645 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

