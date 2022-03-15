Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:STPGF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,097. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

