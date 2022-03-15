stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.80 or 0.06532350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.68 or 0.99837105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00040601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

