Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.
Shares of STVN traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.20 ($16.70). 2,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.16 and its 200-day moving average is €21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($32.07).
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.