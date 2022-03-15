Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

Shares of STVN traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.20 ($16.70). 2,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.16 and its 200-day moving average is €21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($32.07).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

