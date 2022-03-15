Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 586,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,821. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,619,000 after purchasing an additional 743,430 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

