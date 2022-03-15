Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$7.75

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.