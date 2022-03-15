Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

JRNGF opened at $3.81 on Friday. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

About Journey Energy (Get Rating)

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

