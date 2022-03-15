Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
JRNGF opened at $3.81 on Friday. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.
