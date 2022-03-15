StockNews.com Downgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.