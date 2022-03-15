StockNews.com Upgrades Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $470.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.04. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $346.49 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

