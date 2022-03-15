Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4958 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEOAY. AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

