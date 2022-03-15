STRAKS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $6,555.19 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

