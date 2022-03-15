Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 77 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $289.24 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.27.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.39.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

