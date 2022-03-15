Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 459,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

