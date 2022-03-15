Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 19,157 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

