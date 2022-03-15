Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

FTEC opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

