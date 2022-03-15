Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,070 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

