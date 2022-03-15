Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,846 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

