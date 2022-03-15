Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,175 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

