Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:SYK traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,752. Stryker has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

