Summit X LLC Acquires 1,434 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

