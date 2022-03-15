Summit X LLC Buys 115 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

