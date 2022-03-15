Summit X LLC Has $958,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

