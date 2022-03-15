Summit X LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 183,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.