Summit X LLC Sells 190 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

