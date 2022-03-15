Summit X LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

NYSE:GM opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

