Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) will post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities also reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $5.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.97. 633,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

