SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $21.24. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 33,221 shares traded.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

