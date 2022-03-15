SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

SSSS opened at $8.27 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $238.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.42%.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 453,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

