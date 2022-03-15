Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $18.57 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,534 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

