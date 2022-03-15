Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 3,387 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. 183,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491,160. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

