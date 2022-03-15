Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 6,400 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.