Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,653 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147,901. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.