Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Martin Francis Bernstein Buys 105,502 Shares

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCRGet Rating) Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.