Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Martin Francis Bernstein Buys 105,502 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.