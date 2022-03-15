Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Martin Francis Bernstein Buys 105,502 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.
About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
