Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $15.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $4,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $19,210,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 396,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,941. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

