Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $212.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.