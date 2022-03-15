Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.54) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.54) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 198 ($2.57).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 139.70 ($1.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 125.52 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.53%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($33,355.01). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($101,360.83).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

