TD Securities Cuts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$90.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$100.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.75.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of TSE DCBO opened at C$49.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -93.54. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$47.61 and a 52-week high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.