TD Securities Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.85 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

