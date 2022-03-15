TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.18. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

