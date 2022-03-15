Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 82.0% in February

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 648,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Team by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,005,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Team by 623.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 687,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Team by 2,191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 384,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 268,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 7,047.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 157,436 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TISI opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89. Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

